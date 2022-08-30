Lawsuit over DeKalb land swap still working way through courts

At the same time, an attorney representing Blackhall Real Estate Phase II and Ryan Millsap — who obtained 40 acres of DeKalb’s existing Intrenchment Creek Park in the land swap that was consummated in early 2021 — tried to push back on the extension.

Sean Kirwin suggested that the legality of the swap could be determined simply by looking at existing documents and said that any further delay could exacerbate an already dicey situation.

Activists calling themselves “forest defenders” have set up camp on the Millsap property for months, using sometimes violent tactics to protest the land’s development and drive away construction crews and authorities. They’re part of the same loosely organized group protesting the construction of a new Atlanta public safety training center on a nearby piece of forested property.

Millsap gave 53 nearby acres to the county in exchange for the existing parkland while he still owned Blackhall Studios, whose main campus is just down the road.

He’s since sold the film studio and, should the swap hold up, his intentions for the park property are unclear. But “stop cop city” protesters have targeted Millsap in an attempt to prevent him from building a “Hollywood dystopia.”

Kirwin on Tuesday called the situation “completely out of control and unhinged.” He said Millsap’s home had also been vandalized multiple times and attacks had been “ratcheting up since May.”

Casey Sturm, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, made it clear in court that neither she nor her clients are affiliated with the more extreme activists. But she blamed Millsap and Blackhall for inflaming things.

It was May when Millsap attempted to close off the land swap property to the public, triggering a series of direct clashes with activists. In one incident, a tow truck belonging to Millsap was stripped for parts and set on fire.

Attorneys for Blackhall and DeKalb County have both denied the existence of any formal pact, but Sturm said there was an agreement that Millsap wouldn’t do anything with the property until the lawsuit was resolved.

“The only time there was an incident out there,” Sturm said, “it was instigated by Blackhall.”

Sturm raised the possibility of seeking a restraining order to prevent Blackhall from doing any more work on the property. And the extension in the discovery period for the existing lawsuit, she said, was largely required because of Blackhall attorneys’ own lackluster cooperation thus far.

“The only thing they want to do,” she said, “is not let the public know why this land swap happened.”