Funeral today for Rome mother killed in Chick-fil-A murder-suicide

It was 7 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, and the breakfast rush was in full swing. While police have not said what motivated the murder-suicide, Giles confirmed to the AJC that Green and Cassie Davis had been in a relationship.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the Rome community and inspired an outpouring of grief for Davis’ family, especially her children. Four called her “mom,” and she was also helping to raise her husband’s three grandchildren, according to her obituary. She is also survived by three stepchildren.

Her children were her “greatest joy in life,” her family said in the obituary.

“These kids are broken, crushed in their spirit, and I know today is going to be so rough,” Jackson Davis said ahead of today’s services. “The support that every one of you guys are showing is what’s keeping us going.”

Following the private funeral and burial, the family will receive visitors at Desoto Park Baptist Church at 1107 Cave Spring Road in Rome.