‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother

Cassie Davis was killed in what police called a murder-suicide, a shooting that shocked the city and those who witnessed it at the busy restaurant on Shorter Avenue. Visitation for the 39-year-old will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home’s chapel.

Davis had four biological children and three stepchildren, according to her obituary. She also was helping raise three grandchildren.