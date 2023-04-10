‘Special woman’ killed in Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Rome was a devoted mother

Mourners in Rome will gather this week to remember a “very special woman” who was gunned down Wednesday morning in the drive-thru lane of a Chick-fil-A.
Cassie Davis was killed in what police called a murder-suicide, a shooting that shocked the city and those who witnessed it at the busy restaurant on Shorter Avenue. Visitation for the 39-year-old will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home’s chapel.
Davis had four biological children and three stepchildren, according to her obituary. She also was helping raise three grandchildren.
“Cassie Davis will live on through her beautiful children and the hearts they have to be kind and caring, and show love like she always has to so many,” Misty Golden wrote in a public Facebook post.
Davis, who owned and operated I Shine cleaning services and also worked for Neaton’s of Rome, was sitting in the drive-thru at about 7 a.m. when she was shot three times, authorities said. Anthony Green, 56, pulled into the parking lot, got out of his vehicle and shot her through the passenger-side window, Floyd County Deputy Coroner Chris Giles said.
Green then turned the gun on himself, Giles said.
After the shooting, Davis’ vehicle rolled forward and hit a power box before going down an embankment into traffic, Giles said. No other vehicles were involved.
The incident, which was initially reported to police as a vehicle wreck, forced the fast-food restaurant to close for the day.
Police have not said what led to the shooting, but Giles confirmed that Green and Davis had previously been in a relationship. Family friend Sonia Vinson wrote in a GoFundMe campaign aimed to collect funds for Davis’ children that the shooter was a “jealous” ex-boyfriend. The page had raised more than $3,400 as of Monday afternoon.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC