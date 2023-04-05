X

Rome police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 19 minutes ago

An investigation into a suspected murder-suicide is unfolding in the drive-thru lanes of the Truett’s Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rome on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were dispatched about 7 a.m. to what was initially reported as a vehicle crash with injuries in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant on Shorter Avenue, police said in a statement. They were then notified it had actually been a shooting.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a man shot and killed a woman and then fatally shot himself, according to the statement.

No other details have been released about the relationship between the man and woman or what may have sparked the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands4h ago

Credit: Family photos

They were planning weddings, then had to plan funerals instead
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp’s first veto could signal other fights ahead
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cover 9@9: Falcons’ Terry Fontenot: ‘We have a lot of belief in our team’
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cover 9@9: Falcons’ Terry Fontenot: ‘We have a lot of belief in our team’
1h ago

Updated: GHSA takes aim at middle school recruiting
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Family photos

They were planning weddings, then had to plan funerals instead
3h ago
Man arrested days after fatal shootout in DeKalb
16h ago
UPDATE: Woman dead after shooting near downtown Atlanta strip club
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top