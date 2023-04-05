Rome police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru

An investigation into a suspected murder-suicide is unfolding in the drive-thru lanes of the Truett’s Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rome on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Officers were dispatched about 7 a.m. to what was initially reported as a vehicle crash with injuries in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant on Shorter Avenue, police said in a statement. They were then notified it had actually been a shooting.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a man shot and killed a woman and then fatally shot himself, according to the statement.
No other details have been released about the relationship between the man and woman or what may have sparked the shooting.
