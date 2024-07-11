Funeral today for 6-year-old boy killed in Newnan house fire

The funeral for a 6-year-old boy killed in a Newnan house fire last month will be held this afternoon.

Colton Ezekiel Ray Bonner was the youngest of six family members killed June 17 at a home in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road. Five others were injured in the fire that was said to have started in the garage, according to the fire marshal’s office. No official cause has been released.

“Colton was a sweet, good-natured child who was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed,” his obituary reads.