Funeral today for 6-year-old boy killed in Newnan house fire

The funeral for Colton Ezekiel Ray Bonner, 6, will be held at 1 p.m. today.

By
15 minutes ago

The funeral for a 6-year-old boy killed in a Newnan house fire last month will be held this afternoon.

Colton Ezekiel Ray Bonner was the youngest of six family members killed June 17 at a home in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road. Five others were injured in the fire that was said to have started in the garage, according to the fire marshal’s office. No official cause has been released.

“Colton was a sweet, good-natured child who was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed,” his obituary reads.

Colton’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. today at Higgins Funeral Home’s Hillcrest Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Family member Sydney Williams created a GoFundMe campaign, which had raised more than $60,000 as of Thursday morning to help with expenses.

Jared Bonner, 12, and Jonathon Bonner, 13, were the other children who did not survive the fire. Katie Bonner, 36, Ernest Horton, 74, and Fannie Horton, 74, were also killed.

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

