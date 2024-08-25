Crime & Public Safety

Funeral plans announced for Carroll deputy killed in line of duty

Investigator Taylor Bristow with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office was shot Tuesday morning.

46 minutes ago

The funeral for slain Carroll County deputy Taylor Bristow will be held Thursday, the sheriff’s office has confirmed.

Bristow was shot Tuesday while serving a warrant related to a GBI investigation into child sexual exploitation. The 30-year-old husband and father of two underwent emergency surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital but ultimately died late Friday.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Mount Holly Church, and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. at the same church the following day, according to his obituary. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and other members of law enforcement will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Interment will be in Kettle Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Waycross at a later date.

Bristow, a six-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was the second metro Atlanta deputy killed in the line of duty in less than a week. On Aug. 17, Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham was shot to death while responding to a report of domestic violence at a home near Hiram, according to officials.

The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting, Christopher Bly, 40, had taken out a handgun and shot himself and Bristow, the GBI said. Bly was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Don Rich Drive, a dead-end road near Walker Lake that is just south of Carrollton.

