Funeral plans announced for Carroll deputy killed in line of duty

The funeral for slain Carroll County deputy Taylor Bristow will be held Thursday, the sheriff’s office has confirmed.

Bristow was shot Tuesday while serving a warrant related to a GBI investigation into child sexual exploitation. The 30-year-old husband and father of two underwent emergency surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital but ultimately died late Friday.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Mount Holly Church, and the funeral will be at 2 p.m. at the same church the following day, according to his obituary. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and other members of law enforcement will serve as honorary pallbearers.