Breaking: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald Trump
Crime & Public Safety

Slain Paulding deputy honored as hero as hundreds attend funeral

Paulding Sheriff Gary Gulledge holds a radio as the last call is sounded during the funeral for Deputy Brandon Cunningham in Dallas on Friday.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Paulding Sheriff Gary Gulledge holds a radio as the last call is sounded during the funeral for Deputy Brandon Cunningham in Dallas on Friday.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
By
15 minutes ago

Brandon Cunningham wasn’t hired the first time he applied to work in law enforcement. But he didn’t let it stop him, his brother said.

“While it would have discouraged others from applying again, it just gave him that much more confidence,” his brother, Cristian, said during Friday’s funeral service. “He never faltered. He came back the next day with a plan and a date of when he would reapply.”

In 2020, Cunningham was hired as a jailer with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and worked his way up to being a deputy. It was doing that job he loved, serving his community, that Cunningham lost his life. On Aug. 17, he was shot to death while responding to a call at a home near Hiram.

Cunningham was the first Paulding deputy killed in the line of duty since the agency was formed in 1834. On Friday, his family and friends joined hundreds of members of the law enforcement community along with Gov. Brian Kemp for his funeral at West Ridge Church in Dallas. Cunningham, 30, was a father of two.

ExploreFiancée of slain Paulding deputy: ‘I won’t let him be forgotten’

A lifelong resident of Paulding, Sheriff Gary Gulledge has served the community for more than 34 years including 16 years as the county’s top cop.

“This is, by far, the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Gulledge said.

Gulledge told mourners how Cunningham had once helped a child with autism, and how the parent had been so grateful for his kindness. Last week, Cunningham made the ultimate sacrifice.

Cunningham and another deputy were responding to a domestic violence call at a Foggy Creek Lane home. Within seconds of getting out of his patrol car, Cunningham was shot.

Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham was killed in the line of duty Saturday. He was 30.

Credit: Courtesy photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Investigators said James Samuel Atkins, 42, shot Cunningham, then continued firing shots from a high-powered rifle equipped with a scope. The deputy died from his injuries. Atkins also shot his wife, who survived, and then himself, investigators said. He was found dead inside his home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gulledge told those attending the service to remember Cunningham for how he lived, rather than his final moments.

“There are certain people out in the world that make it a better place to live,” he said. “Be that person.”

A friend, speaking on behalf of Cunningham’s mother, said the family had been overwhelmed by love and support in the days since his death.

Members of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office line up before firing a salute during the funeral for Deputy Brandon Cunningham in Dallas on Friday. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray

“While we grieve, we ask that you remember the joy, the love and the laughter that he brought into all of our lives,” said the friend, explaining that was the message Maria Cunningham wanted those attending the funeral to know.

In addition to his children and mother, Cunningham is survived by three brothers and his fiancée, also a Paulding deputy. Shayla Benson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that when they met she and Cunningham were both were jailers. When she heard he had been shot, she tried to reach him but the gunfire stopped her.

Police motorcycles line the drive around West Ridge Church in Dallas before the funeral for Paulding Deputy Brandon Cunningham on Friday. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray

Cpl. Jacob Martin said Cunningham did everything he was asked and was always eager to do the job. The deputy was genuine and full of joy, and will be remembered for his constant smile.

“I know he will always be with us,” Martin said. “We love you, buddy.”

After the service, a recording of Cunningham’s final call was played and a 21-gun salute and flyover were held outside of the church. From there, a funeral procession led to Kennesaw Memorial Park for a private burial. The route along Dallas Highway was lined with those waiving U.S. flags.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Funeral for Paulding deputy to affect traffic, close schools early Friday
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Paulding deputy killed in line of duty remembered for his passion to serve
Placeholder Image

Paulding County deputy shot to death while responding to call near Hiram
Placeholder Image

Credit: Shayla Benson

Fiancée of slain Paulding deputy: ‘I won’t let him be forgotten’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

3 days after release with just a signature, Coweta man charged with murder
Fiancée of slain Paulding deputy: ‘I won’t let him be forgotten’
Fayette County man accused of killing wife, attempting to burn body
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves Dispatch: Every series is most important series now
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO departs company after meltdown following CrowdStrike outage