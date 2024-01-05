Funeral details announced for Coweta deputy killed in Alabama crash

Minix, who is survived by his wife and three daughters among many other family members, will be cremated and remain with his family, his obituary said. His family is accepting flowers sent to McKoon Funeral Home at 38 Jackson Street in Newnan, as well as donations to the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.

At Thursday’s news conference, an emotional Wood could not hold back tears as he described his fallen deputy.

“Eric, he’s like family to each and every one of us,” Wood said. “He is very much loved. He is a friend. A father. A son. A brother. But most of all, he was a law enforcement officer first. That’s all he ever wanted to do.”

Wood also requested prayers for the police officer from Lanett, Alabama, 28-year-old Cornelius Robinson, whose Ford Explorer patrol vehicle failed to stop before hitting Minix. Robinson has been placed on administrative leave.

The suspect involved in the multi-state chase, 25-year-old Decedric Donson of Pensacola, Florida, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and felony attempting to elude. He was allegedly driving a Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen out of Douglas County.

At the time of the fatal incident, Minix was accompanied by K-9 Robbi, who was not injured. Minix had been a K-9 handler since 2018 and his first partner, K-9 Bruno, was retired to his family after stints with the Tyrone Police Department and Coweta sheriff’s office, his obituary said.

Explore Spalding deputy killed in line of duty remembered as altruistic leader

Minix is the first Georgia law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty this year, but he was the second metro Atlanta deputy killed within a week.

On Dec. 29, Sgt. Marc McIntyre of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call near Griffin. He was memorialized with a funeral procession and service Friday in Griffin.