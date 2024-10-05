Crime & Public Safety

Fulton inmate held at Cobb jail strangled, cellmate charged, sheriff says

Horace Gibbs, 63, was strangled Friday morning by his cellmate at the Cobb County Jail, officials said.

Horace Gibbs, 63, was strangled Friday morning by his cellmate at the Cobb County Jail, officials said.
By
0 minutes ago

A Fulton County inmate who was being held in the Cobb County Jail was strangled Friday morning by his cellmate, authorities said.

Horace Gibbs, 63, was discovered unresponsive in the early morning hours after his cellmate, Ernest Johnson, notified deputies, the Fulton sheriff’s office said. Gibbs was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said an autopsy performed by the Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Gibb’s death a homicide, and Johnson was then charged in the death.

Johnson, 52, is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault strangulation.

ExploreFulton inmate dies while housed at Atlanta City Detention Center

Gibbs was arrested in September 2022 by Atlanta police on charges of criminal trespass, simple battery against law enforcement and willful obstruction of law enforcement. He was being held on a $12,500 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson was arrested early last month by Union City police on three counts of terroristic threats and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement, officials confirmed. He was being held on a $6,500 bond.

The men were being held at the Cobb jail because the Fulton sheriff’s department outsources residents to Cobb County, Oconee County and the Atlanta City Detention Center.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 officers shot, suspect killed after burglary at Cobb gun store, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Justice Department finds Georgia is 'deliberately indifferent' to unchecked abuses at its...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

GBI investigating after MARTA officer’s gun goes off during robbery arrest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Foundation / Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta ‘Investigator of the Year’ fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man killed in ‘domestic’ shooting involving 16-year-old in South Fulton, police say
Man booked rideshare car, then killed 3 at Gwinnett home
DeKalb man to serve life in prison for killing girlfriend after breakup
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship