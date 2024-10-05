Fulton inmate held at Cobb jail strangled, cellmate charged, sheriff says

A Fulton County inmate who was being held in the Cobb County Jail was strangled Friday morning by his cellmate, authorities said.

Horace Gibbs, 63, was discovered unresponsive in the early morning hours after his cellmate, Ernest Johnson, notified deputies, the Fulton sheriff’s office said. Gibbs was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said an autopsy performed by the Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Gibb’s death a homicide, and Johnson was then charged in the death.