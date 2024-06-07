FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Low humidity, higher temps set up nice weekend

Umbrellas around Atlanta will get a break Friday after a week in which afternoon showers dampened the metro area nearly every day.

“We’re set up for what’s going to be a really nice afternoon across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Lots of sunshine, low humidity in the forecast for today.”

After a weak cold front moved through the area Thursday, today’s conditions are expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees, Monahan said. Humidity will drop throughout the day from more than 90% in the early morning to 30% by the early evening. That lower humidity should keep the higher temperatures feeling manageable.