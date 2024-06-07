Crime & Public Safety

FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Low humidity, higher temps set up nice weekend

By
16 minutes ago

Umbrellas around Atlanta will get a break Friday after a week in which afternoon showers dampened the metro area nearly every day.

“We’re set up for what’s going to be a really nice afternoon across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Lots of sunshine, low humidity in the forecast for today.”

After a weak cold front moved through the area Thursday, today’s conditions are expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees, Monahan said. Humidity will drop throughout the day from more than 90% in the early morning to 30% by the early evening. That lower humidity should keep the higher temperatures feeling manageable.

Saturday will bring more of the same weather, Monahan said, with high temperatures nearing 90 and more low humidity. However, he said the wet air will return Sunday when another weak front brings the possibility of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms to the area.

Five-day forecast for June 7, 2024. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

People forced from homeless camps under bridges shape new paths1h ago

Southern Baptists expected to reaffirm ban of women in pastoral roles
27m ago

Credit: TNS

Housing sales sluggish in late spring, held back by high mortgage rates
1h ago

Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school

Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school

Atlanta Eagle, Kodak buildings in Midtown damaged by blaze
The Latest

Atlanta Eagle, Kodak buildings in Midtown damaged by blaze
Gang member arrested more than 2 weeks after Gwinnett shooting, police say
15-year-old shot to death in Griffin; 2nd teen charged with murder
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Did your school make the list? AJC high school athletes of the year
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers