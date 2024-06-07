FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Low humidity, higher temps set up nice weekend

Umbrellas around Atlanta will get a break Friday after a week in which afternoon showers dampened the metro area nearly every day.
“We’re set up for what’s going to be a really nice afternoon across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Lots of sunshine, low humidity in the forecast for today.”
After a weak cold front moved through the area Thursday, today’s conditions are expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees, Monahan said. Humidity will drop throughout the day from more than 90% in the early morning to 30% by the early evening. That lower humidity should keep the higher temperatures feeling manageable.
Saturday will bring more of the same weather, Monahan said, with high temperatures nearing 90 and more low humidity. However, he said the wet air will return Sunday when another weak front brings the possibility of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms to the area.
