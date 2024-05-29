Crime & Public Safety

Forsyth County bus driver charged with felony DUI on last day of school

Suspect remains in jail on bond of $55K
A Forsyth County bus driver was charged with a felony count of driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol after she allegedly hit another car with dozens of students aboard her bus, officials said.

Ginger Katz was booked into the Forsyth jail Thursday on the felony DUI charge and 30 misdemeanor counts of endangering a child by DUI, online jail records show. Katz was booked the last day of the school year for the county’s school system, and she remains in jail on bond of more than $55,000.

Jail records show that Katz was also charged with failure to yield to the right of way while turning left, but officials provided few details about the circumstances around the crash. The wreck happened at the intersection of Reagan Boulevard and Brannon Road, the Forsyth sheriff’s said, about four miles south of Cumming.

According to the sheriff’s office, Katz’s blood alcohol level at the jail was .209, more than 2 ½ times the legal limit of .08.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but details are limited due to a Georgia law that seals police records related to charges involving children.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

