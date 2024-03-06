Crime & Public Safety

Footage released of man accused in Lindbergh fatal shooting

A suspect wearing all black was seen fleeing the scene of a shooting Feb. 23 at the Ibex at Uptown apartments in southeast Buckhead, police said.
11 minutes ago

Footage of a man allegedly fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting last month at a Lindbergh apartment complex was released Wednesday.

The suspect’s name remains unknown and police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying him. The man is accused in the Feb. 23 death of 31-year-old Valur Thor Valsson at the Ibex at Uptown apartments in the 2400 block of Camellia Lane near the Lindbergh MARTA station.

The surveillance video shows the suspect running through the apartment’s garage around 4:15 p.m. He is seen wearing an all-black outfit and appears to be holding a gun, the video reveals.

Few details have been released by authorities, but an incident report details that a black Ford Focus and a black Honda HR-V were damaged by the shooter. Valsson was located by officers at the complex around 4:20 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Police did not say where at the apartments Valsson was fatally shot or what led to the shooting.

Valsson, the second of six children, graduated from Chamblee High School before attending the University of West Georgia, according to his obituary.

“Val was a beacon of kindness, humility and charm. His warm smile and gentle, yet direct demeanor, could brighten even the darkest of days,” the obituary states. “He possessed a rare combination of inner beauty and outer grace that endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Valur Valsson was fatally shot Feb. 23 in Lindbergh.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the footage or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

