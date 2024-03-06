Footage released of man accused in Lindbergh fatal shooting

Explore Man fatally shot at Lindbergh apartments near MARTA station

Few details have been released by authorities, but an incident report details that a black Ford Focus and a black Honda HR-V were damaged by the shooter. Valsson was located by officers at the complex around 4:20 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Police did not say where at the apartments Valsson was fatally shot or what led to the shooting.

Valsson, the second of six children, graduated from Chamblee High School before attending the University of West Georgia, according to his obituary.

“Val was a beacon of kindness, humility and charm. His warm smile and gentle, yet direct demeanor, could brighten even the darkest of days,” the obituary states. “He possessed a rare combination of inner beauty and outer grace that endeared him to all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the footage or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

