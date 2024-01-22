Family of security guard killed in Midtown calls for help finding suspects

Velma Jacobs and her family addressed the media after attending the preliminary hearing for 18-year-old Marion’Taye Holloman, the lone suspect arrested in the case. Superior Court judge Ashley Drake found probable cause to indict Holloman on nine charges, including two counts of murder, but granted him a bond of $150,000. Jacobs remained in the Fulton jail Monday afternoon.

Holloman is suspected of firing multiple shots after he and three others were interrupted during an attempted car burglary Aug. 28, Atlanta police said. A second suspect fired multiple gunshots as well, and a bullet from one of the two guns struck Jacobs in the neck while he was on duty in a parking deck across the street, fatally wounding him.

Three months after the shooting, Holloman was taken into custody when police found him wearing a mask in a convenience store and started questioning him, according to his arrest warrant. The arresting officers charged him with carrying an illegally modified gun, among other counts.

“We were robbed of an amazing person,” Velma Jacobs said of her son Monday. “All we want is justice.”

The family, accompanied by their attorney Rob Bozeman, asked anyone with information about any of the other suspects to contact Crime Stoppers.

“We’re asking the community to go out, look at Crime Stoppers and see if you can identify any of these other individuals,” Bozeman said. “There are some surveillance photos available.”

Pool video from the hearing shows Holloman sitting impassively in the courtroom as he was indicted and his bond was granted. As he stood to leave the courtroom, he appeared to look back into the gallery and catch someone’s attention. He then made a quick gesture with his hands, tapping the fingertips of each hand against one another.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Velma Jacobs finished Monday’s news conference with a final plea for help finding the other suspects.

“It will help on this trial. It will help a lot,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.