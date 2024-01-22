Crime & Public Safety

Family of security guard killed in Midtown calls for help finding suspects

Lone defendant indicted on murder charge, granted bond of $150K
Velma Jacobs, mother of Sha'Darrian Jacobs, becomes emotional at a news conference outside the Fulton County Courthouse.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Velma Jacobs, mother of Sha'Darrian Jacobs, becomes emotional at a news conference outside the Fulton County Courthouse.
By
24 minutes ago

At the exit of the Fulton County Courthouse on Monday afternoon where a suspect in the killing of a Midtown Atlanta security guard had been granted bond moments earlier, the victim’s family pleaded for help finding the three other suspects involved.

“I don’t know what to do. It don’t make sense how these kids sit here and take innocent people’s lives for no reason,” the victim’s mother said, tears rolling down her face. “My son was doing the right thing: He was working. It’s just not fair.”

Sha’Darrian Jacobs, the security guard who was fatally shot in August, would have turned 34 on Tuesday, his mother, Velma Jacobs, said. She and her sister, Brenda Jacobs, said they plan to visit Sha’Darrian’s gravesite the following day.

ExploreTeen arrested in Midtown security guard’s August killing

Velma Jacobs and her family addressed the media after attending the preliminary hearing for 18-year-old Marion’Taye Holloman, the lone suspect arrested in the case. Superior Court judge Ashley Drake found probable cause to indict Holloman on nine charges, including two counts of murder, but granted him a bond of $150,000. Jacobs remained in the Fulton jail Monday afternoon.

Holloman is suspected of firing multiple shots after he and three others were interrupted during an attempted car burglary Aug. 28, Atlanta police said. A second suspect fired multiple gunshots as well, and a bullet from one of the two guns struck Jacobs in the neck while he was on duty in a parking deck across the street, fatally wounding him.

Three months after the shooting, Holloman was taken into custody when police found him wearing a mask in a convenience store and started questioning him, according to his arrest warrant. The arresting officers charged him with carrying an illegally modified gun, among other counts.

“We were robbed of an amazing person,” Velma Jacobs said of her son Monday. “All we want is justice.”

The family, accompanied by their attorney Rob Bozeman, asked anyone with information about any of the other suspects to contact Crime Stoppers.

ExplorePolice release photos of suspects in Midtown security guard’s shooting

“We’re asking the community to go out, look at Crime Stoppers and see if you can identify any of these other individuals,” Bozeman said. “There are some surveillance photos available.”

Pool video from the hearing shows Holloman sitting impassively in the courtroom as he was indicted and his bond was granted. As he stood to leave the courtroom, he appeared to look back into the gallery and catch someone’s attention. He then made a quick gesture with his hands, tapping the fingertips of each hand against one another.

Atlanta police released photos of multiple suspects linked to the fatal shooting of Sha'Darrian Jacobs on Aug. 28.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

icon to expand image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Velma Jacobs finished Monday’s news conference with a final plea for help finding the other suspects.

“It will help on this trial. It will help a lot,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top