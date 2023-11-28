Teen arrested in Midtown security guard’s August killing

An 18-year-old suspect was charged in connection with the killing of a security guard in Midtown earlier this year after Atlanta police found him wearing a “furry face-covering mask” and carrying an illegal gun at a gas station Saturday, his arrest warrant said.
Marion’Taye Holloman, of Atlanta, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, wearing a mask that conceals the identity of the wearer and multiple gun offenses, Fulton County Jail records show. His assault and murder charges stem from the shooting of 33-year-old Sha’Darrian Jacobs, an innocent bystander who was hit by a stray bullet while he worked as a security guard at a Midtown parking deck in August.
According to investigators, the shooting was the byproduct of an interrupted car break-in. Multiple thieves were suspected of breaking into cars on Spring Street on Aug. 28 around 2 a.m. when they were confronted by someone, police said. The suspected car burglars, including Holloman, fired multiple rounds from a car as they drove away. Jacobs was fatally wounded when he was hit in the neck by a bullet.
In the wake of the shooting, police released photos of several suspects, but officials have not provided any updates on the case since early September. Holloman was 17 when Jacobs was killed.
On Saturday, officers on patrol conducted a routine drop-in at a Texaco at the intersection of Campbellton and Fariburn roads in southwest Atlanta, according to Holloman’s arrest warrant. Inside, they said they noticed a man wearing a full mask and acting suspiciously, including trying to conceal something in his waistband.
The officers detained the man, later identified as Holloman, and confiscated his gun, the warrant said. The weapon, a black Glock 40, had a “switch” device attached to it that converted it from semi-automatic to fully automatic, according to the warrant. Holloman was placed under arrest on charges related to his mask and gun, then taken in for questioning with homicide detectives after they said they linked him to the August shooting.
Holloman was booked Sunday and remains in jail without bond.
No co-defendants are listed in Holloman’s court documents, and police have not said if they expect additional arrests.
