Teen arrested in Midtown security guard’s August killing

An 18-year-old suspect was charged in connection with the killing of a security guard in Midtown earlier this year after Atlanta police found him wearing a “furry face-covering mask” and carrying an illegal gun at a gas station Saturday, his arrest warrant said.

Marion’Taye Holloman, of Atlanta, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, wearing a mask that conceals the identity of the wearer and multiple gun offenses, Fulton County Jail records show. His assault and murder charges stem from the shooting of 33-year-old Sha’Darrian Jacobs, an innocent bystander who was hit by a stray bullet while he worked as a security guard at a Midtown parking deck in August.

According to investigators, the shooting was the byproduct of an interrupted car break-in. Multiple thieves were suspected of breaking into cars on Spring Street on Aug. 28 around 2 a.m. when they were confronted by someone, police said. The suspected car burglars, including Holloman, fired multiple rounds from a car as they drove away. Jacobs was fatally wounded when he was hit in the neck by a bullet.