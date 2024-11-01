Family of fatal hit-and-run victim settles with suspect’s insurer

About 10 days later, 59-year-old Godreque Newsom turned himself in and was charged with multiple counts, including first-degree homicide by vehicle, police said. Newsom is a veteran of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Atlanta Police Department, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Jonesboro Police Department, according to his attorney, Bruce Harvey.

Newsom was booked into the Fulton County Jail on June 5 and released about a week later on a $100,000 bond, online records show.

Since then, Newsom has been indicted and waived his arraignment, according to court records. He entered a not guilty plea at a hearing Monday. The court scheduled his trial for June 2, online records show.

Harvey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution his client denied committing any offense and pointed to Newsom’s career as a law enforcement officer as proof of “his commitment and service to the community.”

The day after Newsom turned himself in, Meade’s family filed a civil lawsuit against him for wrongful death. The family had the case dismissed Friday after reaching a settlement with Newsom’s car insurance company, said Mark Issa, an attorney for the family.

“The family just wants to move on from this,” Issa told the AJC.

While the civil case is closed, Newsom still faces an abandoned motor vehicle case in Fulton magistrate court, according to records. A Chevy Tahoe registered to Newsom was towed May 31, a few days after Meade’s death but before Newsom turned himself in.

Court records show that Newsom was indicted on four charges: two counts of first-degree homicide by vehicle, one count of hit-and-run resulting in death and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

According to his obituary, Meade was a native of St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, who had a passion for astrology.

“Bari’s warmth, his infectious laughter and his unwavering kindness will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him,” his obituary read.

Meade’s funeral was held June 29 in St. John.