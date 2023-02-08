APD releasing body cam footage of training center shooting aftermath

The Atlanta Police Department was releasing body camera footage Wednesday night of officers that responded to the aftermath of last month’s fatal shooting near the city’s public safety training center site.
Officials have said the Jan. 18 incident — in which activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran was killed after allegedly firing first at law enforcement officers — only directly involved Georgia state troopers. Troopers are generally not equipped with body cameras and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said no footage of the actual shooting exists.
The overall “clearing operation” that day, though, was a multijurisdictional effort that included APD, DeKalb County police and more. Activists and Teran’s family have called for any footage from any officers or other sources near the training center property that day to be released.
APD began doing so Wednesday night, posting a link to videos it said showed footage from “from APD officers assigned to the January 18, 2023 clearing detail who were nearby and responded to the shooting at the time it occurred.”
In one video, an officer can be seen slashing a green, unoccupied tent with his knife.
“Think they’ll come back now?” he asks a colleague, presumably referring to the activists that, like Teran, had camped out on the wooded training center site at various points since late 2021.
An APD spokesman said videos were being uploaded “on a rolling basis.” As of about 6:30 p.m., a total of four videos had been posted here.
