Ex-Florida deputy charged in fatal shooting of airman from DeKalb

Fortson was holding a gun when he answered his door, but the weapon was by his side and pointed at the ground when the deputy opened fire. Fortson, who graduated from DeKalb’s McNair High School in 2019, was home alone with his small, white dog, Chloe, according to his family.

He was on a FaceTime call with a friend, making plans for the weekend, when she heard the fatal shots.

Duran faces one count of manslaughter with a firearm, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, Marcille said. Duran was fired from the sheriff’s office May 31 after an internal investigation concluded his life was not in danger when he opened fire, authorities said.

Fortson’s killing reignited the debate about law enforcement’s treatment of Black people in America, and his family contends the deputy went to the wrong apartment altogether. Others suggest the airman may not have been killed had he answered the door in his uniform.

Family attorney Ben Crump said Fortson complied with the deputy’s commands, and called the use of deadly force unnecessary.

“This decision marks the first step toward justice for the family of Roger Fortson. Nothing can ever bring Roger back, and our fight is far from over, but we are hopeful that this arrest and these charges will result in real justice for the Fortson family,” Crump said in a written statement.

“Let this be a reminder to law enforcement officers everywhere that they swore a solemn oath to protect and defend, and their actions have consequences, especially when it results in the loss of life.”

Fortson’s mother, Meka Fortson, has called for Duran’s arrest since the May shooting. The already-grieving mother had to bury another son last month when Fortson’s younger brother André Fortson, was shot and killed in a shootout at a DeKalb county apartment complex. He was 16 years old.

What makes things even tougher, she said, was that André had planned to spend the summer in Florida with his brother before Roger Fortson was killed.

“Eddie Duran just messed up our whole life,” Meka Fortson said, blaming the deputy for setting off the unfortunate chain of events. “My baby would have been down there with his brother on the beach.”