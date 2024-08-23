Breaking: Ex-Florida deputy charged in fatal shooting of airman from DeKalb
Crime & Public Safety

Ex-Florida deputy charged in fatal shooting of airman from DeKalb

Chantemekki Fortson, center, mother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, grieves during her son’s funeral at Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest on Friday, May 17, 2024.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Chantemekki Fortson, center, mother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, grieves during her son’s funeral at Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest on Friday, May 17, 2024.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
By
46 minutes ago

A former Florida sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a 23-year-old airman from DeKalb County when he answered his front door holding a pistol has been charged with manslaughter, officials said.

Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran was charged Friday by the state’s attorney, a prosecutor told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said a warrant was issued for Duran’s arrest. He has yet to turn himself in.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office showed Duran fatally shooting senior airman Roger Fortson at his apartment while responding to what authorities said was a disturbance at the complex in Fort Walton Beach.

Chantimekki Fortson and daughter Harmoni Fortson sits for a portrait in Atlanta, GA on May 16, 2024. Fortson was killed by a Florida sheriff deputy on May 3 after answering his door while holding a gun. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy)

Fortson was holding a gun when he answered his door, but the weapon was by his side and pointed at the ground when the deputy opened fire. Fortson, who graduated from DeKalb’s McNair High School in 2019, was home alone with his small, white dog, Chloe, according to his family.

He was on a FaceTime call with a friend, making plans for the weekend, when she heard the fatal shots.

Duran faces one count of manslaughter with a firearm, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, Marcille said. Duran was fired from the sheriff’s office May 31 after an internal investigation concluded his life was not in danger when he opened fire, authorities said.

Fortson’s killing reignited the debate about law enforcement’s treatment of Black people in America, and his family contends the deputy went to the wrong apartment altogether. Others suggest the airman may not have been killed had he answered the door in his uniform.

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force, shows Senior Airman Roger Fortson in a Dec. 24, 2019, photo. (U.S. Air Force via AP)

Family attorney Ben Crump said Fortson complied with the deputy’s commands, and called the use of deadly force unnecessary.

“This decision marks the first step toward justice for the family of Roger Fortson. Nothing can ever bring Roger back, and our fight is far from over, but we are hopeful that this arrest and these charges will result in real justice for the Fortson family,” Crump said in a written statement.

“Let this be a reminder to law enforcement officers everywhere that they swore a solemn oath to protect and defend, and their actions have consequences, especially when it results in the loss of life.”

Fortson’s mother, Meka Fortson, has called for Duran’s arrest since the May shooting. The already-grieving mother had to bury another son last month when Fortson’s younger brother André Fortson, was shot and killed in a shootout at a DeKalb county apartment complex. He was 16 years old.

What makes things even tougher, she said, was that André had planned to spend the summer in Florida with his brother before Roger Fortson was killed.

“Eddie Duran just messed up our whole life,” Meka Fortson said, blaming the deputy for setting off the unfortunate chain of events. “My baby would have been down there with his brother on the beach.”

Chantimekki Fortson and daughter Harmoni Fortson watches as a United States Air Force Honor Guard loads the transfer case of SRA Roger Fortson into a hearse at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, GA on May 16, 2024. Fortson was killed by a Florida sheriff deputy on May 3 after answering his door while holding a gun. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy)

