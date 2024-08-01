Exclusive: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Crime & Public Safety

1 arrest in fatal shooting of 16-year-old DeKalb boy

Victim was brother of airman shot by Florida deputy
Meka Fortson (center), mother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, grieves during her son’s funeral at Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest on May 17. Her 16-year-old son was shot to death Tuesday night.

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Meka Fortson (center), mother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, grieves during her son’s funeral at Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest on May 17. Her 16-year-old son was shot to death Tuesday night.
By
50 minutes ago

One man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old DeKalb County boy, according to officials.

DeKalb police told Channel 2 Action News that Quintavious Zellner, 20, has been booked into the county jail on a charge of aggravated assault for his alleged part in the fatal shooting of Andre Fortson on Tuesday. Fortson was the younger brother of Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who was shot to death by a Florida deputy on May 3.

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, police found Andre Fortson’s lifeless body in a breezeway at the Summit Hill Apartments on Bouldercrest Road.

The shooting spurred an impassioned plea from one of the detectives working the case.

“When are we going to learn to say enough is enough?” she was heard on camera telling a man at the scene. “When are we going to say we got to learn how to take back our community and our streets? When?”

Explore‘Nobody is talking’: DeKalb police investigate fatal shooting of 16-year-old

The man had been arguing with investigators who were attempting to impound his vehicle. The car was considered evidence after the man’s son told detectives that he left a gun inside his father’s car.

“That mother right now could care less about a car or anything else,” the detective told the man.

Meka Fortson, mother of SRA Roger Fortson, rides to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to receive her son's body.

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael A. McCoy

Fortson’s mother was still grieving the death of her older son when she got the news that she lost another.

“It’s tragic,” the family’s attorney Ben Crump told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

Explore‘He was my gift’: DeKalb mother mourns airman killed by Florida deputy

In May, the airman’s shooting death quickly made national headlines. Authorities said an Okaloosa County, Florida, deputy was responding to a call about a disturbance at Fortson’s complex and that the 23-year-old was holding a gun when he answered the door. Deputy Eddie Duran was later fired from the sheriff’s office.

“As soon as we catch our breath, we’re reminded that he’s not here,” his mother, Meka Fortson, previously said of her older son. “He was my gift.”

Now, the family must plan a second funeral within three months.

ExploreFuneral today for Roger Fortson, airman shot by Florida deputy

Police have not released additional details about Tuesday’s shooting, so it is not clear what role they believe Zellner played, as his charge is not for murder.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Teen killed in DeKalb is brother of airman shot by Florida deputy
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Family says man killed in Buckhead gas station shooting was father of 12
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man charged with murder in 3-year-old son’s 2004 killing
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Charges uncertain after East Point man killed by neighbor
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: GBI

Levi’s Call for 2-month-old allegedly abducted in Sandy Springs
Judge to decide whether AG can continue to prosecute training center protesters
Young Thug trial roiled by revelation of second secret meeting
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses