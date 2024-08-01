1 arrest in fatal shooting of 16-year-old DeKalb boy

The shooting spurred an impassioned plea from one of the detectives working the case.

“When are we going to learn to say enough is enough?” she was heard on camera telling a man at the scene. “When are we going to say we got to learn how to take back our community and our streets? When?”

The man had been arguing with investigators who were attempting to impound his vehicle. The car was considered evidence after the man’s son told detectives that he left a gun inside his father’s car.

“That mother right now could care less about a car or anything else,” the detective told the man.

Fortson’s mother was still grieving the death of her older son when she got the news that she lost another.

“It’s tragic,” the family’s attorney Ben Crump told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

In May, the airman’s shooting death quickly made national headlines. Authorities said an Okaloosa County, Florida, deputy was responding to a call about a disturbance at Fortson’s complex and that the 23-year-old was holding a gun when he answered the door. Deputy Eddie Duran was later fired from the sheriff’s office.

“As soon as we catch our breath, we’re reminded that he’s not here,” his mother, Meka Fortson, previously said of her older son. “He was my gift.”

Now, the family must plan a second funeral within three months.

Police have not released additional details about Tuesday’s shooting, so it is not clear what role they believe Zellner played, as his charge is not for murder.