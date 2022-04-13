Ex-Cobb band director pleads guilty to molesting student, gets 12 years in prison

Craig Godfrey, 39, of Cartersville, entered a negotiated plea Monday on three counts, online court records show. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault by a teacher, while five additional counts against him were dropped.

Godfrey was arrested in January 2021 after he was investigated about a sexual relationship with a student that lasted about three years, Acworth police said. Godfrey began the relationship with a sophomore student in 2016 and had sexual contact with the girl on school grounds, according to his arrest warrant. He and the student also exchanged sexually explicit photos on Snapchat, the warrant said. The relationship ended in 2019 when the student was an adult, police said.