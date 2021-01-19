BREAKING: Cobb band director arrested, accused of sexual misconduct against students

A teacher at North Cobb Christian School was arrested Tuesday and accused of committing sex crimes against multiple students, officials said.
Craig Godfrey worked as the band director until Monday, when he was placed on administrative leave while the school investigates claims of sexual misconduct, Head of School Todd Clingman said in an email sent to parents. The charges were confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday afternoon by Acworth police.
Godfrey, who has worked at the private school since 2015, is accused of sexual misconduct against two former North Cobb Christian students, the school said. Clingman said the school began working with the police department during the holiday weekend.
“North Cobb Christian School has zero tolerance for misconduct and took immediate action by contacting and working closely with the Acworth Police Department,” said Clingman, who added that Godfrey is banned from campus and has been denied access to school technology and web portals.
Clingman, who called the news “heartbreaking,” said the school will provide resources to support students and their families following the arrest.
“Words fail to express how saddened we are to share this heavy news,” he said.
Godfrey is a graduate of Valdosta State University and formerly worked at Rockmart High School.
North Cobb Christian is “doing everything that we can to understand how this happened while supporting our current and former students,” Clingman said.
The AJC has asked for more information from Acworth police and requested Godfrey’s arrest warrant.
