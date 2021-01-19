BREAKING: Cobb band director arrested, accused of sexual misconduct against students

Craig Godfrey worked as the band director until Monday, when he was placed on administrative leave while the school investigates claims of sexual misconduct, Head of School Todd Clingman said in an email sent to parents. The charges were confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday afternoon by Acworth police.

Godfrey, who has worked at the private school since 2015, is accused of sexual misconduct against two former North Cobb Christian students, the school said. Clingman said the school began working with the police department during the holiday weekend.