$50K bond granted for ex-Cobb band director jailed on molestation charges

Craig Godfrey, 38, of Cartersville, was granted a $50,000 bond by a Cobb magistrate court judge, Kimberly Isaza spokeswoman for the district attorney, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He had not yet bonded out late Wednesday and remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, jail records show.

Godfrey was arrested Jan. 20 after an investigation uncovered an alleged sexual relationship with a former student, the AJC previously reported. Godfrey is accused of beginning an “inappropriate relationship” with a sophomore student in 2016, one year after he began work at the private school, according to Acworth police Cpl. Stanley Almon. The alleged relationship with the student, who is now an adult, ended in 2019, Almon said.