$50K bond granted for ex-Cobb band director jailed on molestation charges

The former band director for North Cobb Christian School who was charged with child molestation has been granted bond, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Craig Godfrey, 38, of Cartersville, was granted a $50,000 bond by a Cobb magistrate court judge, Kimberly Isaza spokeswoman for the district attorney, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He had not yet bonded out late Wednesday and remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, jail records show.
Godfrey was arrested Jan. 20 after an investigation uncovered an alleged sexual relationship with a former student, the AJC previously reported. Godfrey is accused of beginning an “inappropriate relationship” with a sophomore student in 2016, one year after he began work at the private school, according to Acworth police Cpl. Stanley Almon. The alleged relationship with the student, who is now an adult, ended in 2019, Almon said.
“In addition to physical contact, evidence uncovered communication and explicit photos were exchanged between the suspect and the victim using a social media app,” he said in a news release. According to the arrest warrant obtained by the AJC, Godfrey requested and received nude photos of the girl on Snapchat despite knowing that she was under the age of 18.
The warrant also accuses Godfrey of engaging in sexual activity with the student while on school grounds from February 2016 to May 2019.
According to jail records, Godfrey has been in custody at the Cobb detention center for 21 days.