ajc logo
X

Embattled Clarkston day care loses license after child abuse charges

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

The license of a DeKalb County day care has been revoked after two employees were arrested on child abuse charges and its director was charged with failing to report them, state officials announced Wednesday.

The license revocation was issued Monday for Clarkston First Baptist Academy by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL), spokesman Reg Griffin said in a news release. The church’s day care will lose its license “in response to multiple incidents of inappropriate discipline at the facility,” Griffin said.

Two employees were arrested in early August on first-degree cruelty to children charges after they were seen on security camera footage hitting and screaming at a 3-year-old boy, according to DeKalb police.

ExploreDeKalb church day care workers arrested, face child abuse charges

Autumn Coney, 43, and Bernetta Glover, 21, turned themselves in at the DeKalb jail Aug. 1 and Aug. 4, respectively. The charges stemmed from an incident caught on video July 6, which DECAL described in its letter of revocation as more than 40 instances of child cruelty over a two-hour period.

About three weeks after Coney and Glover were arrested, 63-year-old Angela Moore, the director of Clarkston First Baptist Academy, was also charged with failing to report child abuse, police said. Moore is the wife of the church’s pastor, Karl D. Moore.

Coney’s and Glover’s arrest warrants accuse the women of hitting, pushing, grabbing and yelling at the child over the course of two hours. Both were released from jail within two days of their bookings.

According to Griffin, Clarkston First Baptist Academy has 10 days to appeal its license revocation. DECAL will provide free resources to parents affected by the day care losing its license, including assistance in finding new, quality childcare options.

Parents of children enrolled at Clarkston First Baptist Academy can access those free resources at www.qualityrated.org or by calling 1-877-255-4254.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

It’s ‘P’ for Pain in the ongoing I-285 horror show 6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Herschel Walker fails to file promised defamation lawsuit over abortion story
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The Jolt: Christian leaders rally around embattled Herschel Walker
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Spelman students, parents raise concerns about campus dining
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Spelman students, parents raise concerns about campus dining
1h ago

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Remember when division titles didn’t matter? This one does
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Douglas County Government

UPDATE: 1 injured after train collides with vehicle in Douglas County
36m ago
Atlanta Boy Scouts partner with community leaders to keep kids safe
5h ago
Atlanta-area doctor, pharmacist plead guilty to supplying illegal prescriptions
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
4h ago
Who is Herschel Walker’s son, Christian?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top