Embattled Clarkston day care loses license after child abuse charges

The license revocation was issued Monday for Clarkston First Baptist Academy by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL), spokesman Reg Griffin said in a news release. The church’s day care will lose its license “in response to multiple incidents of inappropriate discipline at the facility,” Griffin said.

Two employees were arrested in early August on first-degree cruelty to children charges after they were seen on security camera footage hitting and screaming at a 3-year-old boy, according to DeKalb police.