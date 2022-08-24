Clarkston day care director charged after 2 workers accused of child abuse

Angela Moore, 63, of Decatur, is charged with one count of failing to report suspected child abuse, a misdemeanor, according to DeKalb County court records. Moore is married to the pastor of Clarkston First Baptist Church, Karl D. Moore, and is known in the community as “Lady A,” according to the church’s website.

The charge was filed nearly three weeks after two women were arrested and charged with first-degree cruelty to children, court records show. They were seen on surveillance video footage repeatedly hitting and screaming at a 3-year-old boy, police said.