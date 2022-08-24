Clarkston day care director charged after 2 workers accused of child abuse

The director of a Clarkston church’s day care where two women were arrested amid accusations of child abuse has now been charged herself.
Angela Moore, 63, of Decatur, is charged with one count of failing to report suspected child abuse, a misdemeanor, according to DeKalb County court records. Moore is married to the pastor of Clarkston First Baptist Church, Karl D. Moore, and is known in the community as “Lady A,” according to the church’s website.
The charge was filed nearly three weeks after two women were arrested and charged with first-degree cruelty to children, court records show. They were seen on surveillance video footage repeatedly hitting and screaming at a 3-year-old boy, police said.
Autumn Coney, 43, and Bernetta Glover, 21, turned themselves in at the DeKalb jail on Aug. 1 and Aug. 4, respectively. The child cruelty charges stemmed from an incident caught on video July 6.
Arrest warrants accuse the women of hitting, pushing, grabbing and yelling at the child over the course of two hours. The boy’s mother, Krystin Collier, told Channel 2 Action News the footage showed the suspects pulling her son off the ground by his hair and throwing him into a corner of the classroom.
Moore, the day care’s director, is lauded on the Clarkston First Baptist website as “a gifted teacher, motivator and administrator.” She has been married to Pastor Moore for more than 30 years and holds multiple leadership positions both within and outside of the church.
