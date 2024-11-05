Ellenwood man gets prison time for stabbing 72-year-old stepfather as he slept

Less than six months after an Ellenwood man was released from prison, prosecutors said he went into his stepfather’s metro Atlanta room looking for money and brutally attacked him as he slept.

“Don’t kill me,” the 72-year-old shouted as his stepson, Jarvis Oneal Cloption, stabbed him repeatedly in the face, neck and arm, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office. Amid cries for help, the stepfather’s 52-year-old friend intervened, but prosecutors said Cloption attacked him as well. The two victims were hospitalized but survived.

On Friday, Cloption pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse of an elder person and three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the Sept. 4, 2020, stabbings, the DA’s office said. Following a plea agreement, Superior Court Judge Yolanda Parker-Smith sentenced Cloption to 20 years in prison with the possibility of parole.