Early morning crash kills 1, injures 2 in Clayton County

A 5 a.m. crash Saturday on I-75 south killed one person dead and injured two others. The crash, which occurred near exit 58, shut down the I-285 eastbound exit ramp onto I-75 southbound and backed up traffic for nearly six hours.

The two injured were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, WSB-TV reported from Clayton County police. The conditions of those injured are unclear.

A tractor-trailer appeared to have been overturned, and at least one other car was involved, according to WSB.