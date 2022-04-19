Dunwoody day care owner indicted in 4-month-old’s death in 2021

Amanda Hickey was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, three counts of simple battery and seven counts of reckless conduct in connection with the baby’s 2021 death and other evidence of child abuse, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office announced.

Hickey, 46, ran the “Little Lovey” day care from the basement of her home for more than 10 years, police said at the time. The 4-month-old died Feb. 3, 2021, after Hickey put him face-down for a nap and didn’t check on him for more than two hours. The baby was on his stomach and unresponsive when Hickey went back to check on him, the investigation revealed.