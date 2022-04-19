Dunwoody day care owner indicted in 4-month-old’s death in 2021

A Dunwoody woman charged in the death of a 4-month-old left in her care was indicted Tuesday on 20 counts, including murder, DeKalb County officials said.
Amanda Hickey was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, three counts of simple battery and seven counts of reckless conduct in connection with the baby’s 2021 death and other evidence of child abuse, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office announced.
Hickey, 46, ran the “Little Lovey” day care from the basement of her home for more than 10 years, police said at the time. The 4-month-old died Feb. 3, 2021, after Hickey put him face-down for a nap and didn’t check on him for more than two hours. The baby was on his stomach and unresponsive when Hickey went back to check on him, the investigation revealed.
Hickey was licensed to care for six children, but the DA’s Office said that the day she was arrested, nearly double that many children were found inside the home. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning revoked Hickey’s license a few weeks after the incident.
She was originally charged with murder and second-degree cruelty to children, but after video footage was reviewed from inside the day care in the hours before the baby’s death, other charges were added, a prosecutor said at the time.
DeKalb Senior Assistant DA Tabitha Pazmino said during a 2021 bond hearing that Hickey also abused other babies in her care and showed a video of the alleged abuse. Hickey picked up babies by one leg, threw one to the floor and pulled another’s hair, Pazmino said. When the infants cried, Hickey is said to have walked out of the room.
