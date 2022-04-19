BreakingNews
3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August
ajc logo
X

Dunwoody day care owner indicted in 4-month-old’s death in 2021

Amanda Hickey of Dunwoody was indicted on murder and other charges Tuesday after a 4-month-old died in her care in 2021, DeKalb County officials said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Combined ShapeCaption
Amanda Hickey of Dunwoody was indicted on murder and other charges Tuesday after a 4-month-old died in her care in 2021, DeKalb County officials said.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

A Dunwoody woman charged in the death of a 4-month-old left in her care was indicted Tuesday on 20 counts, including murder, DeKalb County officials said.

Amanda Hickey was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, three counts of simple battery and seven counts of reckless conduct in connection with the baby’s 2021 death and other evidence of child abuse, the DeKalb District Attorney’s Office announced.

Hickey, 46, ran the “Little Lovey” day care from the basement of her home for more than 10 years, police said at the time. The 4-month-old died Feb. 3, 2021, after Hickey put him face-down for a nap and didn’t check on him for more than two hours. The baby was on his stomach and unresponsive when Hickey went back to check on him, the investigation revealed.

ExploreFormer Dunwoody day care owner charged with murder now free on $200K bond

Hickey was licensed to care for six children, but the DA’s Office said that the day she was arrested, nearly double that many children were found inside the home. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning revoked Hickey’s license a few weeks after the incident.

She was originally charged with murder and second-degree cruelty to children, but after video footage was reviewed from inside the day care in the hours before the baby’s death, other charges were added, a prosecutor said at the time.

DeKalb Senior Assistant DA Tabitha Pazmino said during a 2021 bond hearing that Hickey also abused other babies in her care and showed a video of the alleged abuse. Hickey picked up babies by one leg, threw one to the floor and pulled another’s hair, Pazmino said. When the infants cried, Hickey is said to have walked out of the room.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration1h ago
April 19, 2022 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport: Crowds of the masked and the unmasked went through the security line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 where the airport issued a statement Tuesday morning saying masks are now Òoptional for employees, passengers, and visitorsÓ at the airport. ÒAlthough a mask mandate will no longer be enforced, employees, passengers, and visitors are reminded that masks continue to offer a level of protection against the covid virus,Ó the airport said. Delta said its employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they choose to, adding that wearing a well-fitting mask Òprotects the wearer.Ó Delta added that given the unexpected nature of the announcement, following the federal ruling Monday: ÒYou may experience inconsistent enforcement during the next 24 hours as this news is more broadly communicated Ð remember to show understanding and patience with others who may not be aware enforcement is no longer required.Ó Delta said it would update its communications to customers and signs and announcements in airports. The airline also added that mask mandates in other countries may still be in effect. Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that if the federal mask mandate were lifted, Delta would not require masks on flights. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
2h ago
D’Mari Johnson, 11, is fighting for his life after he was shot at the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County on April 9. (Credit: The Cochran Firm)

Credit: The Cochran Firm

Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
4h ago
Public defender Stephen Scarborough argues before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Credit: Georgia Supreme Court

State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
4h ago
Public defender Stephen Scarborough argues before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Credit: Georgia Supreme Court

State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
4h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
8h ago
The Latest
GBI: Deputies fatally shoot man following high-speed chase in NW Georgia
6m ago
3 convicted of hate crimes in Arbery murder to be sentenced in August
37m ago
Woodstock man gets life sentence for vicious attack on pregnant girlfriend
46m ago
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
1h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
2h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
4h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top