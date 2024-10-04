Driver to serve 7 years for killing teen while racing at 104 mph in Cobb

“While negotiating the right curve of the roadway, the vehicle left the right side of the road onto the grass shoulder,” the arrest warrant for Betts states. “As said accused steered back to the left, the vehicle rotated across the westbound lanes and collided with a tree in the center median.”

Betts hit a speed of 104 mph in a 45-mph zone, investigators determined.

Huckeba was a sophomore at Villa Rica High School, where he enjoyed agricultural studies, his obituary states.

“Ryan loved his friends and spent many weekends with them at truck meets, jeeping and working on cars,” the obituary states. “Ryan had an infectious smile that could light up a whole room. He never met a stranger and he was loved by many. He was kindhearted, the first to jump in and help, and he loved his sisters.”

Betts was also injured in the crash. He was later charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, speeding, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving. In December, both Betts and the driver he was allegedly racing, Caleb Hasty, were indicted.

Hasty’s case is still pending, according to Cobb court records.

Betts had been out of jail on $75,000 bond, records show. He was returned to the Cobb jail following his plea Wednesday and was awaiting transfer to prison late Friday.