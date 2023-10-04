Police: Teen drove 100 mph in 45-mph zone in Cobb crash that killed 15-year-old

Crime & Public Safety
By
6 minutes ago
X

Cobb County police investigators believe an 18-year-old was driving 100 mph in a 45-mph zone when he caused a crash in late August that ejected and killed his younger passenger.

Garrett Tyler Betts of Douglasville surrendered Tuesday and was booked into the Cobb jail, records show. He was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, speeding, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving following the Aug. 31 crash.

Betts was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang on the East-West Connector near Smyrna shortly after 10 p.m. and failed to stay in his lane, his arrest warrant states.

ExploreGa. Department of Public Safety has a new semi. But it likely won’t pull you over

“While negotiating the right curve of the roadway, the vehicle left the right side of the road onto the grass shoulder,” the arrest warrant states. “As said accused steered back to the left, the vehicle rotated across the westbound lanes and collided with a tree in the center median.”

A 15-year-old in the front seat was ejected and died at the scene, according to police. Betts was seriously injured in the crash, police previously said.

He was being held without bond Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Meet Atlanta’s first rapper, Mojo1h ago

80-year-old fatally shoots son-in-law, then himself in Cherokee, cops say
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Republican Party ramps up legal spending for indicted electors
38m ago

Credit: Special

Atlanta payment processing startup raises nearly $12 million
3h ago

Credit: Special

Atlanta payment processing startup raises nearly $12 million
3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Your kindergartner just had an active shooter drill. Thank a Georgia lawmaker.
7h ago
The Latest

80-year-old fatally shoots son-in-law, then himself in Cherokee, cops say
1h ago
Nephew witnessed hit-and-run that killed Alpharetta man, sheriff says
3h ago
Police: Man involved in SWAT standoff in DeKalb shot at construction workers
17h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
5h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top