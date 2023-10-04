Police: Teen drove 100 mph in 45-mph zone in Cobb crash that killed 15-year-old

Cobb County police investigators believe an 18-year-old was driving 100 mph in a 45-mph zone when he caused a crash in late August that ejected and killed his younger passenger.

Garrett Tyler Betts of Douglasville surrendered Tuesday and was booked into the Cobb jail, records show. He was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, speeding, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving following the Aug. 31 crash.

Betts was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang on the East-West Connector near Smyrna shortly after 10 p.m. and failed to stay in his lane, his arrest warrant states.

“While negotiating the right curve of the roadway, the vehicle left the right side of the road onto the grass shoulder,” the arrest warrant states. “As said accused steered back to the left, the vehicle rotated across the westbound lanes and collided with a tree in the center median.”

A 15-year-old in the front seat was ejected and died at the scene, according to police. Betts was seriously injured in the crash, police previously said.

He was being held without bond Wednesday.