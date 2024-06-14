Driver killed in early-morning crash that closed I-20 in DeKalb

One person is dead after a car crashed into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer on I-20 East in DeKalb County early Friday morning, authorities said.

The wreck happened near Wesley Chapel Road, east of Atlanta, and completely shut down the interstate just hours after I-20 had been closed west of the city in Cobb County, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Starting around 5 p.m. Thursday, traffic was shut down on I-20 West just past the Chapel Hill Road exit due to a chemical spill from a tractor-trailer. Police allowed drivers stuck on the interstate to drive in the opposite direction and exit onto Chapel Hill Road, the Traffic Center reported.