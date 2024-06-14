Driver killed in early-morning crash that closed I-20 in DeKalb

One person is dead after a car crashed into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer on I-20 East in DeKalb County early Friday morning, authorities said.
The wreck happened near Wesley Chapel Road, east of Atlanta, and completely shut down the interstate just hours after I-20 had been closed west of the city in Cobb County, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Starting around 5 p.m. Thursday, traffic was shut down on I-20 West just past the Chapel Hill Road exit due to a chemical spill from a tractor-trailer. Police allowed drivers stuck on the interstate to drive in the opposite direction and exit onto Chapel Hill Road, the Traffic Center reported.
🚨 RED ALERT Douglasville: I-20/wb shut down e. of Hwy. 5 (Exit 34). Chemical spill. Jammed back several miles. Police allowing stuck to turn around opposite way and exit onto Chapel Hill on ramp. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio @wsbtraffic pic.twitter.com/EmxkJ3Tm2F— 🔥Fireball Turnbull 🚁 (@DougTurnbull) June 13, 2024
Authorities shut down the eastbound lanes in the area just before 5:30 p.m. and directed traffic onto Ga. 5 until about 9 p.m., when the interstate was reopened in both directions.
Less than four hours later, just before 1:30 a.m., a car plowed into the back of a tractor-trailer stopped on I-20 East just past Wesley Chapel Road, DeKalb police said. The driver, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Death investigations on highways typically take longer than other traffic cases, and I-20 was again shut down for nearly four hours. Authorities kept traffic away from the scene by diverting drivers from I-285 onto Covington Highway, the Traffic Center reported.
DeKalb Co: Crash scene just CLEARED on I-20/eb past Wesley Chapel Rd (Exit 68). They are picking up the diversion at I-285. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/mBxZXncc57— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 14, 2024
About the Author
Credit: John Spink/AJC