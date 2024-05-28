Driver crashes through Burger King in Lawrenceville

Police said the driver would be charged with reckless driving and other traffic-related counts, but did not provide additional details about how the SUV crashed into the restaurant. Officials did not say how many people inside were injured.

Photos posted by police showed a badly damaged white SUV facing forward in the front dining room area of the Burger King, which is located in the parking lot of the Lawrenceville Town Center strip mall. The grille of the SUV was destroyed, and it’s not immediately clear which direction the vehicle was traveling when it crashed into the building. Missing sections of the ceiling show how the damage extended well inside the restaurant.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.