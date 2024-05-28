Crime & Public Safety

Driver crashes through Burger King in Lawrenceville

Multiple diners suffer minor injuries
Lawrenceville police plan to file reckless driving charges, among others, against the driver of a white SUV that crashed into a Burger King on Grayson Highway.

47 minutes ago

Multiple people suffered minor injuries Tuesday when an SUV crashed through a Burger King restaurant in Lawrenceville, authorities said.

The driver, who was not publicly identified, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Lawrenceville police said. The Burger King, located at 445 Grayson Highway, was seriously damaged and remains closed.

Multiple diners were injured in the crash, which caused the Burger King to close indefinitely for repairs.

Police said the driver would be charged with reckless driving and other traffic-related counts, but did not provide additional details about how the SUV crashed into the restaurant. Officials did not say how many people inside were injured.

Photos posted by police showed a badly damaged white SUV facing forward in the front dining room area of the Burger King, which is located in the parking lot of the Lawrenceville Town Center strip mall. The grille of the SUV was destroyed, and it’s not immediately clear which direction the vehicle was traveling when it crashed into the building. Missing sections of the ceiling show how the damage extended well inside the restaurant.

