Detention officer assaulted at Fulton County Jail

An officer is in the hospital after being assaulted at the Fulton County Jail, officials said Saturday afternoon.

Few details were released, but sheriff’s office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons confirmed that a detention officer was assaulted. The Fulton Jail is on Rice Street, off Marietta Boulevard and north of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Ammons did not say how the officer was assaulted, what led to the incident or what their condition was.

The officer and the person accused in the assault were not publicly identified.

The incident comes just months after the U.S. Department of Justice and Fulton County reached a legally binding consent decree after a federal investigation that found the conditions in the Rice Street facility “abhorrent” and “unconstitutional.”

We’re working to learn more.

