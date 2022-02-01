‘Depravity and wickedness’: Life sentence for Stockbridge man who killed 2 women

The case against Lane began in July 2021 when he was arrested one day after 23-year-old Mirsha Victor, of DeKalb County, was reported missing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Victor’s remains were found more than a week later alongside a second set of human remains, later identified as belonging to 19-year-old Conteshia McCoy.

Henry police were able to arrest Lane based on video evidence found on his cellphone that showed him committing acts of necrophilia, the AJC reported. Most of the horrific details revealed in Lane’s arrest warrant are too explicit to reprint.

According to Matteucci, Lane shot and killed Victor in his home July 8, 2021. Months prior, sometime between Feb. 12 and April 3, Lane also killed McCoy. He was able to conceal her death until he was arrested for Victor’s murder.

The courtroom atmosphere was heavy with emotion as family members of both victims asked Amero for the maximum possible sentence.

“I will not be able to see her graduate from college. I will not have a chance to have a baby shower,” Victor’s mother said during her testimony, captured on video by Channel 2 Action News.

After pausing and choking back tears, she added, “I will not have any grandchildren from her.”

“He was the only person on my suspect list,” McCoy’s mother said of Lane. Her tone was emphatic even as she sobbed on the witness stand.

Lane showed no emotion during their testimony, Channel 2 reported.

“The crimes committed by this individual were heartless and vile. I am unable to comprehend this level of depravity and wickedness,” Henry District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “Despite the horror that this defendant brought to these innocent women, their families and this community, I am pleased that he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

The sentence ensures that Lane will die having spent only a few years of his adult life outside of prison. He previously spent 20 years incarcerated in Illinois after being convicted of predatory sexual assault, the AJC reported.

Charges remain pending against Lane’s co-defendants, Matteucci said. Ronisha Preckwinkle, 40, and Lane’s brother, 41-year-old Cleounsee Fisher, are each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence in relation to Victor’s death.

