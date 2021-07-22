BREAKING: Human remains found in Henry County ID’d as slain DeKalb woman

One set of human remains found Tuesday in Henry County have been identified as a DeKalb County woman who police believe was killed.
The identified remains belonged to 23-year-old Mirsha Victor, the Henry coroner’s office confirmed Thursday. A second set of remains found in the same area, also belonging to a woman, have not been identified.
Victor was reported missing July 8, officials said. Her car was discovered three days later, and investigators concluded she had been killed the same day she went missing, according to Henry police.
Three people have been arrested on murder charges related to Victor’s death: Dennis Lane, Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle.
Lane also faces charges of necrophilia, false imprisonment and tampering with evidence, jail records show. He is a registered sex offender who was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault in Illinois nearly two decades ago, according to the GBI’s online registry.
Fisher and Preckwinkle are also charged with false imprisonment and tampering with evidence, authorities said.
Police did not describe the condition of the remains when they were found.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.