ajc logo
X

Police, GBI investigating human remains found near Henry County intersection

The remains were found in a busy commercial area near the intersection of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive.
Caption
The remains were found in a busy commercial area near the intersection of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 45 minutes ago

The Henry County Police Department and the GBI are investigating human remains found near Stockbridge on Tuesday morning.

The remains, which have not been identified, were found in a busy commercial area near the intersection of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive, according to a Henry police spokesman. The immediate area is home to several fast-food restaurants and a strip mall anchored by a Kroger.

No further information was released about the remains or how they were discovered.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
GBI: Man fatally shot after driving off in deputy’s patrol car during...
2
Woman arrested after toddler found in Chattahoochee was his mother...
3
Off-duty Auburn officer among 2 killed in head-on wreck
4
Man arrested, accused of fatally shooting brother in Fairburn home in...
5
Man found fatally stabbed in Cobb apartments
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top