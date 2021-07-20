Police, GBI investigating human remains found near Henry County intersection

The Henry County Police Department and the GBI are investigating human remains found near Stockbridge on Tuesday morning.
The remains, which have not been identified, were found in a busy commercial area near the intersection of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive, according to a Henry police spokesman. The immediate area is home to several fast-food restaurants and a strip mall anchored by a Kroger.
No further information was released about the remains or how they were discovered.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
