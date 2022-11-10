DeKalb police investigate deadly shooting outside Waffle House

A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night outside a Waffle House in south DeKalb County, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The gunfire was reported about 10:30 p.m. at the short-order restaurant on Flat Shoals Parkway near Wesley Chapel Road, according to the news station. DeKalb County police officers found the victim next to a white car riddled with bullet holes that was parked just outside the front door.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
At least six bullets struck the vehicle, and its driver’s-side window was shattered, Channel 2 reported. The victim, described by police as a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital and later died.
His name was not released.
Police told Channel 2 three customers got into an argument inside the restaurant that spilled into the parking lot. They are looking for two suspects, whose descriptions were not provided. It was not clear Thursday if the suspects were identified.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
It was not the first time the Waffle House location became a crime scene. In 2017, a woman was shot in the head in the parking lot as multiple witnesses looked on. Anthony Henderson Perryman was later convicted of murder in the shooting that killed Tanya Dunlap and sentenced to life in prison.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author