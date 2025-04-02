After MARTA bus driver’s death, teen to be prosecuted in DeKalb juvenile court

A 16-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of a MARTA bus driver in January will be prosecuted in juvenile court in DeKalb County, officials said Wednesday.
The DeKalb District Attorney’s Office said the decision was made following a “thorough review of the facts and circumstances of the case, including video evidence.” The teenager, who is not being publicly identified due to his age, is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the Jan. 3 death of 47-year-old Leroy Ramos.
Those between the ages of 13 and 16 who are charged with murder, rape and other similar violent crimes can be tried as adults as part of Senate Bill 440, also known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 1994.
“The decision whether to prosecute a teenage defendant charged with an SB440 crime as an adult or as a juvenile is at the discretion of the prosecution office,” the DA’s office said.
Charges were already dismissed against two other teens, ages 16 and 14, who were arrested and charged with murder after the incident, MARTA police said. Prosecutors said it was found that “they did not participate in the shooting.”
According to authorities, the three teens were involved in a dispute with Ramos at the Decatur station on Church Street over a $2.50 fare. The argument escalated into a physical altercation, the DA’s office said.
“One of the 16-year-olds pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting and killing Ramos,” prosecutors said.
Ramos, who had worked for MARTA for only a few months, was a father of three. MARTA’s general manager and CEO, Collie Greenwood, said he had “established himself as a friend.”
“We are mourning and saddened by this unprecedented tragedy,” he said in a video.
This week, DA Sherry Boston also met with the victim’s family to explain her decision and the future expectations for the case.
“The District Attorney’s Office recognizes there has been significant public interest in this case, however by law, Juvenile Court proceedings are not public, and the records associated with this case, including the name of the defendant, cannot be released,” prosecutors said Wednesday. “Due to the classification of this case as a juvenile matter, this will conclude any further communication from the District Attorney’s Office on this case.”
