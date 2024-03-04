DeKalb police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Zaxby’s

The suspect in a deadly shooting last month outside a Zaxby’s in DeKalb County has been arrested, according to authorities.
Jarrett Perkins was arrested Friday on a charge of malice murder, according to online jail records. He is accused of shooting 24-year-old Kenyon Jones as he walked out of the Panola Road fast-food restaurant Feb. 6.
Police said the two had been in an argument inside the restaurant and it escalated to gunfire in the parking lot. Jones was struck twice in the back. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities have not said what the argument was about. No other details about the case have been released.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest