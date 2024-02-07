Crime & Public Safety

Man fatally shot in back outside DeKalb Zaxby’s after argument

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Zaxby's in DeKalb County late Tuesday.

A man was shot and killed as he walked out of a Zaxby’s in DeKalb County on Tuesday evening, according to officials.

DeKalb police responded to the fast-food restaurant on Panola Road near the intersection with Covington Highway around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his back, police said. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe the victim, whose name has not been released, was in an argument with the suspect inside the restaurant. When the victim walked out, the suspect followed him and fired shots, police said.

No other details, including whether the suspect has been identified, have been released.

