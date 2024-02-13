DeKalb police ask for help identifying suspect in deadly Zaxby’s shooting

Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb County police need help identifying the person who they think is responsible for fatally shooting a man as he walked out of a Zaxby’s last week.

Kenyon Jones, 24, had gotten into an argument with another man inside the Panola Road fast-food restaurant on Feb. 6, officials said previously. That man then followed him outside and opened fire, striking Jones twice in the back.

“The suspect then began to physically assault Jones before fleeing the location on foot,” police said.

Jones was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is encouraged to contact detectives at 770-724-7850.

