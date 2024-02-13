DeKalb police ask for help identifying suspect in deadly Zaxby’s shooting

DeKalb County police need help identifying the person who they think is responsible for fatally shooting a man as he walked out of a Zaxby’s last week.
Kenyon Jones, 24, had gotten into an argument with another man inside the Panola Road fast-food restaurant on Feb. 6, officials said previously. That man then followed him outside and opened fire, striking Jones twice in the back.
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
“The suspect then began to physically assault Jones before fleeing the location on foot,” police said.
Jones was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.
Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is encouraged to contact detectives at 770-724-7850.
