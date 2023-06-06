BreakingNews
DeKalb plans to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park soon with $1.8 million investment
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
Park closed since March due to “safety reasons”

Plans to reopen Intrenchment Creek Park are underway after DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond closed the park back in March for safety reasons.

In an executive order issued March 24, Thurmond announced the park would be closed due to “dangerous and possible life-threatening conditions” to the public after he said the GBI found multiple traps — including boards with nails protruding from them — around the park and forest area. The executive order closed and restricted access to the park and other county owned properties, totaling approximately 140 acres, until further notice.

In a statement, Thurmond announced a $1.8 million plan to reopen the park. The funding will finance the construction of new amenities, including a pavilion, trailhead, remote control airplane runway and walking trail.

“I thank the Board of Commissioners for supporting our request to fund the redevelopment and reopening of Intrenchment Creek Park,” Thurmond said. “We are excited about the investment in the new amenities and will work to expedite construction.”

The funds were allocated by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners using the 2023 Tourism Product Development Fund, which comes from hotel and motel taxes, according to the statement.

The park is near the site of the city of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center, which received funding approval during a city council meeting on Monday. The training center has drawn protesters, including close to 400 who spoke at the council meeting last night into Tuesday morning.

Following Thurmond’s executive order, officers from multiple agencies including the DeKalb County Police Department, GBI and Atlanta Police, cleared the park of traps and trespassers. County officials placed signs at the entrance of the property stating it was closed and anyone who entered would face prosecution for trespassing.

Barriers and signage was placed all around the park area announcing the closure of the park until further notice.

About the Author

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

