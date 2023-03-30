Park near police training center site cleared but remains closed

Thurmond said last week he doesn’t expect any legal challenges to his executive order.

The county signed a right-of-entry agreement with Millsap on Sunday giving the county temporary vehicular and pedestrian access to the property “for the primary purpose of keeping trespassers and any unauthorized persons off of the adjoining property owned by the county,” according to the agreement. The agreement allows the county to install concrete, barricades and no trespassing signs, remove debris and unauthorized structures, fixtures and other objects, as well as aerial and ground monitoring of the property with drones or other equipment.

Explore Police from area agencies clear park near planned training center

On Monday, county officials placed a sign at the entrance of the property stating it was closed and anyone who entered would face prosecution for trespassing. Cauthen said officials have been able to placed all the necessary signage and barriers around the Intrenchment Creek Park area announcing the closure of the park until further notice.

The term of the agreement is of one year but can be terminated by either party on 30 days written notice, according to the agreement.