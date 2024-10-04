Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb man to serve life in prison for killing girlfriend after breakup

Ja’Nautica Whitehead was 19 when she was killed on Nov. 25, 2022

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

Ja’Nautica Whitehead was 19 when she was killed on Nov. 25, 2022
By
47 minutes ago

A Decatur man was sentenced to life in prison plus five years for killing his high school girlfriend after she broke up with him, according to the DeKalb County district attorney.

Deeron Hicks, 25, was convicted Thursday of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the Nov. 25, 2022, shooting death of Ja’Nautica Whitehead. She was shot in the head while she was in her car, according to investigators. Whitehead, 19, died from her injuries.

The following day, DeKalb officers found Whitehead’s body in her vehicle parked in a wooded area off Snapfinger Parkway, police said. Phone records showed Hicks had followed Whitehead on her way to work and called her several times until she pulled over, the DA’s office said. Then, Hicks shot her.

He was charged with Whitehead’s murder and arrested Dec. 17, 2022.

According to investigators, Whitehead enrolled in college and attempted to distance herself from Hicks, her high school boyfriend. That led Hicks to become increasingly violent and controlling.

“In the months before her murder, Hicks repeatedly hit and strangled Whitehead, and threatened her with a firearm,” according to a spokesperson for the DA’s office. “Just two weeks before murdering her, Defendant Hicks showed up at the Waffle House where she worked, lured her to the parking lot, strangled her and chased her with a gun.”

Hicks has been held in the DeKalb jail since his arrest.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

6 years after killing DeKalb teen, murderer gets life sentence
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mississippi asks court to set execution for man on death row since 1976
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man booked rideshare car, then killed 3 at Gwinnett home 32m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Federal prosecutors file new indictment against ex-Louisville police officers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man booked rideshare car, then killed 3 at Gwinnett home 32m ago
Driver to serve 7 years for killing teen while racing at 104 mph in Cobb1h ago
Atlanta ‘Investigator of the Year’ fatally shot after allegedly breaking into home2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship