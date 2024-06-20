DeKalb man found guilty of killing younger brother in fight over fan

A 31-year-old DeKalb County man was recently found guilty of killing his younger brother during a fight over a fan on New Year’s Eve more than two years ago, prosecutors said Thursday.

Westley Hill, 28, was shot and killed on Dec. 31, 2021, at his family’s home near Stone Mountain, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced. Quentin Hill was arrested three months later.

On the day of the killing, DeKalb officers were called around 4 a.m. to a house in the 4700 block of Lost Colony Court, where they found Westley Hill lying on the floor of the living room with two gunshot wounds, authorities said. He later died.