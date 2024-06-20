DeKalb man found guilty of killing younger brother in fight over fan

A 31-year-old DeKalb County man was recently found guilty of killing his younger brother during a fight over a fan on New Year’s Eve more than two years ago, prosecutors said Thursday.
Westley Hill, 28, was shot and killed on Dec. 31, 2021, at his family’s home near Stone Mountain, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced. Quentin Hill was arrested three months later.
On the day of the killing, DeKalb officers were called around 4 a.m. to a house in the 4700 block of Lost Colony Court, where they found Westley Hill lying on the floor of the living room with two gunshot wounds, authorities said. He later died.
The brothers’ mother was inside the house at the time of the shooting, which erupted as they fought over a fan, she told investigators. After Quentin Hill grabbed a gun during the fight, she questioned how her son could be so enraged over something so trivial, the DA’s office said.
Her words briefly quelled Quentin Hill’s rage, and he put down the gun. But moments later, prosecutors said the mother heard gunfire followed by Westley Hill screaming. Quentin Hill then drove away in her car, the DA’s office said.
In March 2022, the mother urged her son to turn himself in, and he was booked into the DeKalb County jail.
On June 14, Quentin Hill was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to prosecutors.
He will be sentenced in the “coming weeks,” the DA’s office said.
