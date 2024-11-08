DeKalb fire crews fight massive blaze at tow yard

DeKalb County fire crews are battling a massive blaze at a tow yard just outside Lithonia early Friday morning.

Several vehicles at the South DeKalb Towing & Transport yard along Rogers Lake Road were on fire around 5:30 a.m. Officials have not shared information about what sparked the fire, but Channel 2 Action News reported that between 50 and 70 vehicles were burning.

Greg Warren works across the street from the lot and said he saw the billowing flames when he arrived for work.