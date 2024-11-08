Crime & Public Safety
DeKalb fire crews fight massive blaze at tow yard

A massive fire broke out at a DeKalb County tow yard Friday morning. Firefighters battled the blaze that engulfed several vehicles.
21 minutes ago

DeKalb County fire crews are battling a massive blaze at a tow yard just outside Lithonia early Friday morning.

Several vehicles at the South DeKalb Towing & Transport yard along Rogers Lake Road were on fire around 5:30 a.m. Officials have not shared information about what sparked the fire, but Channel 2 Action News reported that between 50 and 70 vehicles were burning.

Greg Warren works across the street from the lot and said he saw the billowing flames when he arrived for work.

“I saw stuff flying in the air on fire,” he said. “It was lots of stuff blowing up. It sounded like a small war zone ... some were lower-tone explosions, some sounded like gunshots, real high, popping sounds. (It) kind of spooked me a little bit.”

The fire remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

