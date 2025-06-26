Breaking: Possible meteor spotted over Georgia and several nearby states, reports say
American Meteor Society reported 100 sightings of a fireball blazing across the sky Thursday.
6 minutes ago

Reports of a fireball falling over the southeastern U.S. flooded social media Thursday afternoon.

The American Meteor Society has received 100 reports of fireball sightings from across Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee. Most of the reports are in Georgia, according to its website.

The National Weather Service based in Charleston, South Carolina, said on X that “satellite-based lightning detection shows a streak within cloud-free sky” near the North Carolina and Virginia border just before noon.

Georgians reported seeing a fireball and later heard a loud boom, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The NWS reported it was “likely a meteor, and they believe more could possibly be on the way,” the Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook. “At this time, we do not have any information on where the meteor may have landed.”

It’s not immediately clear where the fireball or possible fragments landed.

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

