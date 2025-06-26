Reports of a fireball falling over the southeastern U.S. flooded social media Thursday afternoon.

The American Meteor Society has received 100 reports of fireball sightings from across Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee. Most of the reports are in Georgia, according to its website.

The National Weather Service based in Charleston, South Carolina, said on X that “satellite-based lightning detection shows a streak within cloud-free sky” near the North Carolina and Virginia border just before noon.