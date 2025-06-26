Reports of a fireball falling over the southeastern U.S. flooded social media Thursday afternoon.
The American Meteor Society has received 100 reports of fireball sightings from across Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee. Most of the reports are in Georgia, according to its website.
The National Weather Service based in Charleston, South Carolina, said on X that “satellite-based lightning detection shows a streak within cloud-free sky” near the North Carolina and Virginia border just before noon.
Georgians reported seeing a fireball and later heard a loud boom, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The NWS reported it was “likely a meteor, and they believe more could possibly be on the way,” the Newton County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook. “At this time, we do not have any information on where the meteor may have landed.”
It’s not immediately clear where the fireball or possible fragments landed.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Overnight storms leave thousands without power across Georgia, more rain coming
Georgia Power reported about 13,800 customers in the dark. Georgia EMC showed its members had more than 3,000 outages. Both agencies have already restored power to thousands.
Featured
Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com
Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals
Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.
Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS
A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.
How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal
A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.