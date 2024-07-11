DA plans to appeal immunity ruling on former Alpharetta officer in 2021 K-9 attack

Esposito was indicted and charged with violation of oath by public officer, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. McBurney ruled that the deployment of the K-9 was reasonable and not excessive.

Moya suffered multiple dog bits wounds and a concussion. Prosecutors argued Moya’s injuries were of “great bodily harm,” while defense attorneys said the dog’s bite constituted non-deadly force.

“The Court need not resolve this dispute because it finds that under either standard Defendant’s deployment of (dog) was justified,” McBurney wrote in his order.

A body camera worn by Esposito shows 11 minutes of video from his arrival outside the Moya home, and events that unfolded after more officers arrived. Video includes Moya pinned face-down to the ground by officers and the K-9 named Ares mauling his shoulder.

McBurney noted that it appeared Moya was “in the throes of a manic episode” but said it did not justify “his aggressive, obstreperous behavior or his refusal to comply with the officers’ legitimate commands.”

“Ideally a less forceful intervention would have succeeded and Moya’s injury could have been avoided, but here -- despite the officers’ best (and repeated) efforts at a peaceable resolution -- force became a justifiable and arguably necessary option,” McBurney wrote.

Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison supported the officers’ actions after an internal review of the incident in August 2021. Esposito left his position in 2021.