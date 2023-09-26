DA: Griffin teens get life for killing man thought to be rival gang member

Two Griffin teenagers were sentenced to life in prison Friday after they were found guilty of murder in a shooting that targeted an alleged rival gang member but instead killed another person, officials said.

Isaac Reid and DeQuavion McMullin were convicted on several counts by a Spalding County jury after a week-long trial, Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder said in a statement. The two teenagers were found guilty of killing 23-year-old Wildarious Tyrell Draggs in March 2022.

A third codefendant in the same case was acquitted, Broder said. McMullin and Reid were 15 and 16, respectively, when the shooting took place.

Explore 2 teens among 5 people arrested in Griffin homicide

According to Broder, McMullin and Reid were dropped off in front of a house on North 16th Street in Griffin on the evening of the shooting. They walked between houses in the residential neighborhood over to Lake Avenue and fired half a dozen shots at Draggs.

Draggs was hit in the chest and later died at the hospital, Griffin police said. Part of the shooting was captured by security cameras at a nearby business, according to Broder.

During the trial, Broder said evidence revealed that Reid and McMullin were attempting to shoot a rival gang member instead of Draggs. A motive was not provided.

“Gang violence is destroying lives, and my circuit will continue to fight hard against those who wish to commit violent crime in the name of and in furtherance of a gang,” Broder said.

Reid was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and violating the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act, Broder said. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years.

McMullin was convicted of felony murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.