Two teens among five people arrested in Griffin homicide

Two teens were charged as adults in connection with a shooting death in Griffin this week. And police arrested three others who they say had ties to the fatal shooting.
The arrests happened Thursday when authorities raided two different residences to execute warrants in the slaying of 23-year-old Wildarious Tyrell Draggs.
De’Quivon McMullin, 15, and Issac Reid, 16, were charged with murder. Lakeisha McMullin, a 41-year-old woman, was charged with being party to a homicide.
According to a police spokesman, investigators also charged a man and woman with obstruction. Neither of those suspects was identified.
Officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue on Tuesday and found Draggs shot. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds, police said.
Lakeisha McMullin remained held at the Spading County jail without bond Saturday, according to booking reports. It was unclear where Reid and De’Quivon McMullin were locked up.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the case. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Griffin Police Department’s criminal investigation division at 470-771-3112.
About the Author