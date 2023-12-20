Cops: Tyrone man killed mother a day before both found dead in burning car

Suspect held 2 others hostage before suicide, police say
Khalid Auta, 32, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a burning car in Fayetteville, Tyrone police said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Khalid Auta, 32, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a burning car in Fayetteville, Tyrone police said.

Crime & Public Safety
By
38 minutes ago

A Fayette County man is dead after an alleged multiday rampage in which authorities said he killed his mother, took his child and his child’s mother hostage overnight, then drove away with his mother’s body and set fire to his car before shooting himself.

Khalid Auta, 32, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night in Fayetteville, Tyrone police said in a statement. The body of his mother, 59-year-old Sonya Reid, was also found in the car. Both were residents of Tyrone.

Officers were called to a home on McDade Street for a wellness check just before 9 p.m., police said. At the scene, the 911 caller said Auta, her child’s father, had killed his mother Monday before coming to the house and holding her and their child hostage overnight and through most of the next day.

ExploreSon, 41, charged with murder after father, 56, found shot at Clayton home

Not long after officers were called to the house, Auta’s burning car was found in Fayetteville, police said. Both Auta and Reid were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives searched Auta and Reid’s living spaces for any evidence related to the killing, and the investigation remains open, police said. No further information has been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top