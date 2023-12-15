Son, 41, charged with murder after father, 56, found shot at Clayton home

A man was arrested after his father was found dead at a Clayton County home Wednesday, a day after officers were called to the location due to a domestic incident, officials said.
Michael Brandon Lambert, 41, was arrested Thursday in Lake City and is facing charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Officers first made contact with Lambert on Tuesday when a 911 call was made regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 5900 block of Friar Court between him and his father, 56-year-old Daryl Holmes, according to police. Authorities were able to resolve the dispute and left the location, but police said their fight eventually picked up again.
Family members told officials they became concerned with Holmes’ safety the following day when they couldn’t get ahold of him. Officers said they entered the home Wednesday and found Holmes dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives quickly identified Lambert as a suspect and obtained warrants.
According to Clayton jail records, Lambert lived at the Friar Court home. Police did not say what Lambert and his father were fighting about.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author