Son, 41, charged with murder after father, 56, found shot at Clayton home

A man was arrested after his father was found dead at a Clayton County home Wednesday, a day after officers were called to the location due to a domestic incident, officials said.

Michael Brandon Lambert, 41, was arrested Thursday in Lake City and is facing charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Officers first made contact with Lambert on Tuesday when a 911 call was made regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 5900 block of Friar Court between him and his father, 56-year-old Daryl Holmes, according to police. Authorities were able to resolve the dispute and left the location, but police said their fight eventually picked up again.